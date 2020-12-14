COVID-19: 8 more deaths reported in Oklahoma; average for new cases still above 3,000

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 2,099 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths related to the virus.

The additional deaths were identified in patients 65 or older in Bryan, Lincoln, Mayes and Tulsa counties, bringing the death toll for the state to 2,072.

According to state data, 239,767 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 35,163 currently active. More than 200,000 patients are considered recovered.

Tulsa County had an additional 273 cases Monday, bringing the total recorded since March to 39,898 cases.

With five additional fatalities reported Monday, Tulsa County's seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 deaths has reached a new high.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,054.

A total of 1,594 patients remained hospitalized across the state on Sunday, according to the most recent survey of hospital reports.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County