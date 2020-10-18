COVID-19: 796 more cases, 3 more deaths in state reported Sunday

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 796 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Sunday.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,171.

Since March, 107,299 cases have been confirmed in the state.

Tulsa County has had 20,322 cases since March and 185 deaths. No new deaths were reported in the county on Sunday.

Oklahoma County has had 21,854 cases and 216 deaths, the most in the state.

The number of cases considered recovered is 18,937 and 17,812 in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, respectively.

Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.

The OSHD weekly executive order report indicates that cases have risen by 15% and deaths surged by 16% since Oct. 9. Over the last 14 days, Oklahoma has seen deaths spike by 24% and cases increase by 17%.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday.