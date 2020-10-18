 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 796 more cases, 3 more deaths in state reported Sunday
breaking
COVID-19

COVID-19: 796 more cases, 3 more deaths in state reported Sunday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

COVID-19 cases again on upward trend in county; additional measures to be discussed

COVID-19 spike at Tulsa County jail puts downtown ZIP code in red on alert map

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 796 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Sunday.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,171.

Since March, 107,299 cases have been confirmed in the state.

Tulsa County has had 20,322 cases since March and 185 deaths. No new deaths were reported in the county on Sunday.

Oklahoma County has had 21,854 cases and 216 deaths, the most in the state.

The number of cases considered recovered is 18,937 and 17,812 in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, respectively.

Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.

The OSHD weekly executive order report indicates that cases have risen by 15% and deaths surged by 16% since Oct. 9. Over the last 14 days, Oklahoma has seen deaths spike by 24% and cases increase by 17%.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 20,251 (+71)

Deaths: 185 (0)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 107,299 (+796)

Deaths: 1,171 (+3)

Active cases: 14,485 (-5)

United States

Confirmed cases: 8,111,105

Deaths: 219,328

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 39,775,831

Deaths: 1,111,224

Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November
Education

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November

  • Updated

School board members originally were slated to vote on Superintendent Deborah Gist’s recommendation calling for students to return to the classroom gradually through a hybrid learning model for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year. But after several hours of discussion, most — if not all — rejected the idea of replacing distance learning with a hybrid model.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News