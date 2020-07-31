COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another 747 cases and five deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. 

Officials report 621 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.

Seventy-seven of the new cases were in Tulsa County, but the county saw no deaths.

Rogers County recorded one death, a woman over the age of 65, and one man over the age of 65 died in Creek County, according to the news release. 

Three of Friday's reported deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. 

This story will be updated.

