COVID-19: 712 new cases, 15 deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 712 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths from the virus Thursday.
Thursday's numbers put the state's 7-day rolling average at 697, with 117 new cases reported in Tulsa County along with one death, a woman 65 or older.
Two men over 65 also died from the virus in Rogers County, as well as one man over 65 each in Creek and Kay counties. Garfield, Haskell, Kingfisher, Le Flore, Lincoln and Oklahoma counties made up other reported deaths, and none of Thursday's 15 were identified in the past 24 hours.
Across the state, 552 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. The death toll for Oklahoma is 778 with 55,550 cases since March.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. today.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 12,831
Deaths: 128
Active cases: 1,479
7-day rolling average: 137
Hospitalizations (as of 8/25): 226
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 55,550 (+712)
Deaths: 778 (+15)
Active cases: 7,586 (-75)
7-day rolling average: 697
Current hospitalizations/total: 552/4,673
United States
Confirmed cases: 5,825,810
Deaths: 179,770
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 24,215,678
Deaths: 826,743
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine