COVID-19: 710 new cases, 8 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

Oklahoma recorded 710 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with another eight deaths from the virus, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
The death toll across the state is 786 with 56,260 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County made up 110 of those new cases and saw one of the newly reported deaths.
Friday's numbers bring the state's 7-day rolling average to 645 cases, and 559 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. today.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 12,941
Deaths: 129
7-day rolling average: 121
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 56,260 (+710)
Deaths: 786 (+8)
Active cases: 7,712 (+126)
Seven-day rolling average: 645
Current hospitalizations/total: 559
United States
Confirmed cases: 5,878,338
Deaths: 181,022
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 24,507,036
Deaths: 832,748
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine