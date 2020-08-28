 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 710 new cases, 8 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: 710 new cases, 8 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

Oklahoma recorded 710 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with another eight deaths from the virus, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. 

The death toll across the state is 786 with 56,260 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County made up 110 of those new cases and saw one of the newly reported deaths. 

Friday's numbers bring the state's 7-day rolling average to 645 cases, and 559 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. today.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 12,941

Deaths: 129

7-day rolling average: 121

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 56,260 (+710)

Deaths: 786 (+8)

Active cases: 7,712 (+126)

Seven-day rolling average: 645

Current hospitalizations/total: 559

United States

Confirmed cases: 5,878,338

Deaths: 181,022

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 24,507,036

Deaths: 832,748

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Tulsa Health Department's Dr. Dart talks COVID-19 safety during start of high school football season

