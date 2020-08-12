The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 670 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and nine more deaths.
The death toll has risen to 627 with 45,398 infections confirmed since March across Oklahoma.
Tulsa County saw two of those deaths, a woman aged 50-64 and a man 65 or older. Creek County reported the death of one woman over 65, while Mayes and Rogers counties both saw one man over 65 dead from the virus.
None of Wednesday's reported deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. State hospitalization numbers also reportedly dipped further Wednesday to 519.
