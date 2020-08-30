COVID-19: 667 new cases, 2 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

Oklahoma recorded 667 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with another two deaths from the virus, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
The death toll across the state is 799 with 58,020 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County has had 13,175 total cases as of Sunday and 132 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of cases considered recovered in the county is 11,558.
Oklahoma County has had the most cases of any county in the state with 13,357 and 11,618 cases considered recovered.
The state's weekly epidemiology report reveals that Oklahoma added 5,607 new, confirmed cases from Aug. 21 through Friday, a 7% increase from the previous week.
The state's current positivity rate is 7.6%.
Additionally, 87 people died of COVID-19 during this period to bring the state's 7-day moving average to 10 deaths per day. In the month of August alone, 261 Oklahomans have succumbed to the deadly virus.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 13,175
Deaths: 132
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 58,020 (+667)
Deaths: 799 (+2)
Current hospitalizations/total: 559 as of Friday
United States
Confirmed cases: 5,969,916
Deaths: 182,841
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 25,057,670
Deaths: 843,729
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Video: Tulsa Health Department's Dr. Dart talks COVID-19 safety during start of high school football season
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county