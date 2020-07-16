...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 105 TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.
&&
State health officials report six more Oklahomans have died from COVID-19 and that 628 more were confirmed infected with the disease.
The state's 7-day rolling average, a metric used to prevent a single day or data point from skewing a dataset, has risen to a new high of 706. Thursday's reporting, however, was significantly lower than Wednesday's.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum signed the ordinance Thursday, putting it into immediate effect.
"We do this at the request of our hospitals, our doctors and nurses, our school leaders, and so many more who want to protect the ability of local health care systems to serve Tulsans in need," Bynum said in a prepared statement.
It will remain in effect until Nov. 30 or if the City Council repeals, modifies or extends the ordinance.
State health officials reported Thursday that 164 Tulsa County residents tested positive for the virus. The county's 7-day rolling average has risen to 157, up from 151 on Wednesday. Eighty-one Tulsa County residents have died from it.
There have been 23,441 confirmed cases since early march and 438 deaths since late March.
June and July has seen continuous record-breaking numbers for the new disease. A four-digit milestone was reached Wednesday with 1,075 new cases. Gov. Kevin Stitt was among them. OSDH officials state in a news release that those who have been in contact with Stitt have been contacted and are following quarantine guidance.
Stitt, according to the release, became contagious "no earlier than Saturday."
"Governor Stitt sought out a test after feeling fatigued and had not developed common symptoms, such as fever or shortness of breath, OSDH officials state in the release. "He continues to feel good and is following CDC guidelines by quarantining."
Among the six new deaths reported Thursday were two Tulsa County residents. One was a woman in the 50-64 age group and one was a man who was older than 65.
Residents from McCurtain, Oklahoma, Osage and Rogers counties also died from the disease. Those four people were older than 65 years old.
As of Wednesday, there were 638 Oklahomans hospitalized due to COVID-19 or while under investigation for it. Of those, 235 Oklahomans were in intensive care. As of July 11, there were 106 patients in Tulsa hospitals, according to Tulsa Health Department data.
The 18-35 age group represents the largest portion (about 36.5%) of cumulative cases. Those 65 and older represent one of the smaller portions (about 14.4%) of cumulative cases; however, that age group represents the overwhelming majority of deaths from the disease. Oklahomans older than 65 represent about 80% of Oklahoma's 438 deaths from the disease.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from people who don’t live with them.
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials. A cloth face mask curtails the amount of respiratory droplets from the wearer, preventing the unknowing spread of the virus.
Health experts have previously said that wearing a mask can help to serve as a reminder to be aware of social distancing guidelines.
In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.
Triple R Roofing & Const. LLC SPRING SPECIALS 918-568-9042 Free Storm Inspection -Free Roof Repair Estimates -Free Upgrade to GAF Class IV Armorshield SBS or HDZ Timberline/Unlimited Wind Rating On Insurance Jobs Only. Painting & Cement Driveways & Central Air. GAF Certified Cont…