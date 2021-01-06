COVID-19: 62 deaths reported as Oklahoma leads U.S. in virus hospitalizations rate

A new high of nearly 2,000 COVID-19 patients remained hospitalized across Oklahoma on Tuesday as the state headed to the top of the country's list of virus hospitalization rates and held its No. 1 ranking in test positivity.

A total of 1,994 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in Oklahoma as of Tuesday, with 494 in ICU beds, according to the state’s most recent survey of facilities. The previous record was set Dec. 28.

The state typically has about 1,000 ICU beds available for use; 45 beds remained unoccupied Tuesday.

Oklahoma is tied with Georgia for the highest rate of new hospital admissions for confirmed COVID-19 infections, and the state continues to lead the nation for COVID-19 test positivity since mid-December when the state moved from No. 3 to No. 1, according to information released through the federal Department of Health and Human Services.