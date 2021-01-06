COVID-19: 62 deaths reported as Oklahoma leads U.S. in virus hospitalizations rate

A new high of nearly 2,000 COVID-19 patients remained hospitalized across Oklahoma on Tuesday as the state headed to the top of the country's list of virus hospitalization rates and held its No. 1 ranking in test positivity.
A total of 1,994 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in Oklahoma as of Tuesday, with 494 in ICU beds, according to the state’s most recent survey of facilities. The previous record was set Dec. 28.
The state typically has about 1,000 ICU beds available for use; 45 beds remained unoccupied Tuesday.
Oklahoma is tied with Georgia for the highest rate of new hospital admissions for confirmed COVID-19 infections, and the state continues to lead the nation for COVID-19 test positivity since mid-December when the state moved from No. 3 to No. 1, according to information released through the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 3,305 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday along with a record 62 additional deaths related to the virus. The previous daily reporting high for COVID-19 fatalities was 54 on Dec. 2.
Among the deaths confirmed Tuesday were two men in the 18-35 age group and two men and one woman in the 36-49 age group in Bryan, Jackson Oklahoma, Tulsa and Washington counties, respectively.
The additional deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Bryan, Canadian, Comanche, Creek, Custer, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Kay, Latimer, LeFlore, Logan, Mayes, McCurtain, Murray, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner counties, bringing the confirmed death toll since March to 2,633.
According to state data, 311,573 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 274,657 patients considered recovered, according to the State Health Department. A total of 34,283 confirmed cases remain active.
The state’s seven-day average of daily cases is 3,506; the record rolling average, 3,535, was reported Dec. 25.
Tulsa County reported 409 new cases were confirmed Tuesday, along with 13 additional deaths. The county's seven-day rolling average of new cases is 534.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 51,319 (+409)
Deaths: 429 (+13)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 311,573 (+3,305)
Deaths: 2,633 (+62)
National ranking in deaths per capita: T34
National ranking in test positivity: 1
National ranking in new cases per capita: 7
National ranking in new COVID-19 hospitalization admissions: T1
United States
Confirmed cases: 21,074,724
Deaths: 358,107
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 86,704,216
Deaths: 1,874,732
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services