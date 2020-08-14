COVID-19 update

Click here for all the local coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com.

Related content

State public health advisory — Speed up COVID-19 testing, wear face coverings in counties with moderate risk

Six more Oklahomans have died with COVID-19, state health officials report Friday as new cases went up by 794.

The death toll has risen to 644 with 46,897 infections confirmed across the state since March.

Tulsa County, where 113 have died and 9,657 cases are considered recovered, saw 131 new cases in Friday's reporting.

Across the state, 567 patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19 confirmed or suspected.

The newly reported fatal cases were from four counties, Garfield, Osage, Oklahoma and Rogers, and the patients were 50 or older.

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Tags

Recommended for you