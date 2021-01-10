COVID-19: 6,487 new cases in state; 23 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported a record 6,487 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths related to the virus on Sunday.
The number of cases in the state is now 331,362 and the number of cases in Tulsa County is 54,116.
The state's 7-day average of daily cases reached a new high of 3,899.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye, in a statement on Sunday, attributed the most recent figures to holiday gatherings and "less consistent reporting" over the holidays.
“This rise in reported COVID-19 cases is due in part to a decrease in testing and a less consistent reporting schedule over the holidays," he said.
"While holiday testing and reporting plays a part in these increased numbers, we must also factor in that gatherings during the holidays have likely affected case numbers as well."
Of the cases reported Sunday:
• 58% had a collection date since Jan 1.
• 80% had a collection day since Dec. 27.
"I want to encourage my fellow Oklahomans to continue doing everything they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe as we continue distributing the vaccine," Frye said.
"That includes following the three W’s — wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance — and limiting your exposure to people outside your household as much as possible. We recommend quarantining before and after an out-of-town family visit, and we also encourage Oklahomans who travelled over the holidays to get tested for COVID-19.
"In doing so, you’re protecting yourself, your loved ones, and our frontline and healthcare workers from further risk," he said.
"It’s important we keep up this effort as the vaccine is distributed. Taking these precautions will work along with the vaccine to fight the spread COVID-19 and help us return to normal."
Oklahoma now has 2,761 deaths from the virus.
The new deaths reported Sunday include five in Tulsa County — a male in the 36-49 age group, two males in the 50-64 age group and two males in the 65 or older age group; and one in Wagoner County — male in the 50-64 age group.
Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 64,997 and 54,116 respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties is 56,985 and 47,186.
A total of 1,926 people were hospitalized statewide as of Sunday, the Health Department said.
Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:
• 18-35, 31.65%
•36-49, 21.80%
• 50-64, 19.45%
• 65+, 14.69%
• 5-17, 10.57%
• 0-4, 1.82%
• Unknown, 0.02%
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 54,116 (+760)
Deaths: 455 (+5)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 331,362 (+6,487)
Deaths: 2,761 (+23)
United States
Confirmed cases: 22,177,373
Deaths: 372,884
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 89,892,099
Deaths: 1,930,505
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
