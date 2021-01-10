COVID-19: 6,487 new cases in state; 23 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported a record 6,487 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths related to the virus on Sunday.

The number of cases in the state is now 331,362 and the number of cases in Tulsa County is 54,116.

The state's 7-day average of daily cases reached a new high of 3,899.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye, in a statement on Sunday, attributed the most recent figures to holiday gatherings and "less consistent reporting" over the holidays.

“This rise in reported COVID-19 cases is due in part to a decrease in testing and a less consistent reporting schedule over the holidays," he said.

"While holiday testing and reporting plays a part in these increased numbers, we must also factor in that gatherings during the holidays have likely affected case numbers as well."

Of the cases reported Sunday:

• 58% had a collection date since Jan 1.

• 80% had a collection day since Dec. 27.

"I want to encourage my fellow Oklahomans to continue doing everything they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe as we continue distributing the vaccine," Frye said.