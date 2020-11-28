COVID-19: 6,257 new cases, 13 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

State health officials on Saturday reported a record 6,257 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,717.
According to state data, 193,824 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, and 32,213 were active, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is currently at a high of 3,817. Saturday's reported data reflects that which would have been reported Friday.
Tulsa County, which has a seven-day average of 492 cases, accounted for five of the additional deaths and reported an additional 1,628 new infections, bringing the total to 32,916 confirmed infections.
The county moved into Tier 3 of the state’s hospital surge plan on Thursday, meaning 20-39% of patients in staffed beds were COVID-19 patients. In Tier 3 of the state’s surge plan, hospitals are permitted to take steps required to improve capacity at each facility, including transferring patients or reducing elective surgeries.
Across the state, 1,542 patients remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases, according to state data reported Friday. The most recent survey of state hospitals showed 432 patients being treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 infections.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 32,961 (+1,628)
Deaths: 265 (+5)
Seven-day rolling average: 492
Support Local Journalism
State of Oklahoma Confirmed cases: 193,824 (+6,257)
Deaths: 1,717 (+13)
Seven-day rolling average: 3,318 (+499)
United States
Confirmed cases: 13,482,585
Deaths: 271,192
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 62,314,576
Deaths: 1,454,747
Video: Stitt issues new guidance for bars, restaurants Nov. 16
Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.