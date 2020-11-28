 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 6,257 new cases, 13 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
  • Updated
State health officials on Saturday reported a record 6,257 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,717.

According to state data, 193,824 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, and 32,213 were active, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is currently at a high of 3,817. Saturday's reported data reflects that which would have been reported Friday.

Tulsa County, which has a seven-day average of 492 cases, accounted for five of the additional deaths and reported an additional 1,628 new infections, bringing the total to 32,916 confirmed infections.

The county moved into Tier 3 of the state’s hospital surge plan on Thursday, meaning 20-39% of patients in staffed beds were COVID-19 patients. In Tier 3 of the state’s surge plan, hospitals are permitted to take steps required to improve capacity at each facility, including transferring patients or reducing elective surgeries.

Across the state, 1,542 patients remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases, according to state data reported Friday. The most recent survey of state hospitals showed 432 patients being treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 infections.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 32,961 (+1,628)

Deaths: 265 (+5)

Seven-day rolling average: 492

State of Oklahoma Confirmed cases: 193,824 (+6,257)

Deaths: 1,717 (+13)

Seven-day rolling average: 3,318 (+499)

United States

Confirmed cases: 13,482,585

Deaths: 271,192

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 62,314,576

Deaths: 1,454,747

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

