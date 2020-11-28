COVID-19: 6,257 new cases, 13 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

State health officials on Saturday reported a record 6,257 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,717.

According to state data, 193,824 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, and 32,213 were active, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is currently at a high of 3,817. Saturday's reported data reflects that which would have been reported Friday.

Tulsa County, which has a seven-day average of 492 cases, accounted for five of the additional deaths and reported an additional 1,628 new infections, bringing the total to 32,916 confirmed infections.

The county moved into Tier 3 of the state’s hospital surge plan on Thursday, meaning 20-39% of patients in staffed beds were COVID-19 patients. In Tier 3 of the state’s surge plan, hospitals are permitted to take steps required to improve capacity at each facility, including transferring patients or reducing elective surgeries.