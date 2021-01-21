COVID-19: 55 more fatal cases bring Oklahoma's average daily death toll to new high

Oklahoma's average of daily reported COVID-19 deaths reached a high for the third day in a row Thursday.

An average of 37 deaths are being confirmed daily across the state, along with an average of 2,648 new daily infections, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Fifty-five more patient deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,686 new infections were identified in Oklahomans as of Thursday. The state's record for deaths reported in a single day is 62 on Jan. 6.

A total of 3,140 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March. Nine Tulsa County patients 65 or older and two Comanche County women age 36-49 were among the deaths recently reported in the state.

All other fatal cases reported Thursday were in patients age 50 or older from Adair, Atoka, Caddo, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Jefferson, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Marshall, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Stephens, Tillman, Wagoner and Washington counties.

The state’s cumulative case total now numbers 363,046, with 327,135 patients considered recovered as of Thursday. A total of 32,771 cases remain active, according to state data.