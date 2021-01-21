COVID-19: 55 more fatal cases bring Oklahoma's average daily death toll to new high

Oklahoma's average of daily reported COVID-19 deaths reached a high for the third day in a row Thursday.
An average of 37 deaths are being confirmed daily across the state, along with an average of 2,648 new daily infections, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Fifty-five more patient deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,686 new infections were identified in Oklahomans as of Thursday. The state's record for deaths reported in a single day is 62 on Jan. 6.
A total of 3,140 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March. Nine Tulsa County patients 65 or older and two Comanche County women age 36-49 were among the deaths recently reported in the state.
All other fatal cases reported Thursday were in patients age 50 or older from Adair, Atoka, Caddo, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Jefferson, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Marshall, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Stephens, Tillman, Wagoner and Washington counties.
The state’s cumulative case total now numbers 363,046, with 327,135 patients considered recovered as of Thursday. A total of 32,771 cases remain active, according to state data.
Across the state, 1,722 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized Wednesday, the most recent data available; 449 were in ICU beds.
Oklahoma's health commissioner said Wednesday that this week's lower-than-expected new case figures prompted an investigation.
"After checking with staff and comparing different sources of information, we can report the data is accurate and our case count has been significantly down this week," Commissioner Lance Frye said in a statement Thursday. "This is great news for our state and follows a trend of decreased cases we are seeing broadly nationwide. We are hopeful this trend will continue and are cautiously optimistic."
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 59,629 (+469)
Deaths: 518 (+9)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 363,046 (+2,686)
Deaths: 3,140 (+55)
United States
Confirmed cases: 24,455,537
Deaths: 406,536
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 97,061,592
Deaths: 2,080,009
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine