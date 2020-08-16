Four more Oklahomans have died from COVID-19, state health officials reported Sunday as new cases went up by 544.
The death toll has risen to 661, with 48,342 infections confirmed across the state since March.
In Tulsa County, an additional death was reported Sunday, bringing the total to 114.
Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 11,600, followed by Tulsa County with 11,375. The number of people considered recovered in each county are 9,758 and 9,872, respectively.
A breakdown in cases by age group:
• 18-35, 35.16%
• 36-49, 21.94%
• 50-64, 17.92%
• 65+, 13.85%
• 5-17, 8.85%
• 0-4, 2.28%
