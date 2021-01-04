COVID-19: 5 more deaths reported as Oklahoma leads nation for test positivity rate

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 2,699 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths related to the virus.
The additional deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Cherokee, Custer, Garfield, Garvin and Oklahoma counties.
Oklahoma has led the nation for COVID-19 test positivity since mid-December when the state moved from No. 3 to No. 1.
The state's seven-day average of daily cases is 3,455; the record rolling average, 3,535, was reported Dec. 25.
According to state data, 306,771 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 267,573 patients considered recovered, according to the State Health Department. More than 36,600 cases remain active.
A total of 1,770 patients were hospitalized in Oklahoma as of Sunday, according to the state's most recent survey of facilities.
Oklahoma ranks No. 1 in the U.S. with a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 25.4%, federal data dated Jan. 3 shows. According to that information, released through the federal Department of Health and Human Services, Oklahoma is second only to Georgia for the highest rates of new hospital admissions for confirmed COVID-19 infections.
The dataset was being used to inform a weekly report from the White House COVID-19 task force published on the Oklahoma State Department of Health website. State officials have said they do not intend to ask for the report to make it public for Oklahomans after federal officials ceased to provide them automatically to state leaders.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 50,619 (+569)
Deaths: 415 (+0)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 306,771 (+2,699)
Deaths: 2,552 (+5)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 34 (+0)
National ranking in test positivity: 1 (+0)
National ranking in new cases per capita: 5 (-6)
National ranking in new COVID-19 hospitalization admissions per capita: 2 (+0)
United States
Confirmed cases: 20,640,214
Deaths: 351,590
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 85,229,481
Deaths: 1,845,408
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services