COVID-19: 5 more deaths reported as Oklahoma leads nation for test positivity rate

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 2,699 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths related to the virus.

The additional deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Cherokee, Custer, Garfield, Garvin and Oklahoma counties.

Oklahoma has led the nation for COVID-19 test positivity since mid-December when the state moved from No. 3 to No. 1.

The state's seven-day average of daily cases is 3,455; the record rolling average, 3,535, was reported Dec. 25.

According to state data, 306,771 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 267,573 patients considered recovered, according to the State Health Department. More than 36,600 cases remain active.

A total of 1,770 patients were hospitalized in Oklahoma as of Sunday, according to the state's most recent survey of facilities.