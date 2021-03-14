COVID-19: 492 more cases reported in state Sunday

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 492 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, marking the 17th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

A total of 11,930 cases remained active Sunday.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,486 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state since March 2020, according to the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The state has said the metric will be updated weekly as the CDC’s numbers, based on death certificates, are updated daily.

OSDH reported 432,483 cases have been confirmed across the state, with 415,852 cases considered recovered.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 82,637 and 71,957, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered is 79,551 and 69,957.

Tulsa County reported 55 new cases on Sunday.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 71,781 (+55)