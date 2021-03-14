 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 492 more cases reported in state Sunday
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 492 more cases reported in state Sunday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

CDC counts 2,492 more COVID deaths than Oklahoma health officials. Here's why.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 492 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, marking the 17th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

A total of 11,930 cases remained active Sunday.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,486 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state since March 2020, according to the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics. 

The state has said the metric will be updated weekly as the CDC’s numbers, based on death certificates, are updated daily.

OSDH reported 432,483 cases have been confirmed across the state, with 415,852 cases considered recovered.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 82,637 and 71,957, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered is 79,551 and 69,957.

Tulsa County reported 55 new cases on Sunday.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 71,781 (+55)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 430,944 (+492)

United States

Confirmed cases: 29,403,102

Deaths: 534,347

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 119,648,892

Deaths: 2,650,236

COVID-19 testing remains important as Oklahoma begins genomic sequencing of virus

Q&A: State vaccination portal help and other guidance as most Oklahomans now eligible

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Get vaccinated

Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News