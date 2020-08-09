COVID-19 update

An additional 486 cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide Sunday, with no additional deaths.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the state has had 43,566 cases since March, with 36,052 considered recovered.

A total of 603 people have died from the disease in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma County has had the most cases of any county in the state with 10,560 and 112 deaths. Tulsa County was second with 10,465 cases and 107 deaths.

Cases considered recovered numbered 8,878 in Oklahoma County and 8,874 in Tulsa County, according to state health department data.

The percentage of cases by age group in Oklahoma:

• 18-35 — 35.46%

• 36-49 — 21.95%

• 50-64 — 17.83%

• 65+ — 13.61%

• 7-17 — 8.85%

• 0-4 — 2.30%

Nationally, the number of cases has surpassed 5 million, with more than 162,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

