COVID-19: 48 more deaths reported in Oklahoma; 474 patients in ICUs
COVID-19: 48 more deaths reported in Oklahoma; 474 patients in ICUs

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 48 more deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,986 new infections.

An average of 2,714 new cases are being confirmed daily across Oklahoma, along with an average of 34 deaths daily.

A total of 3,085 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March. In the United States, the death toll topped 400,000 on Tuesday.

Seven Tulsa County patients 65 or older and a Rogers County man age 36-49 were among the state’s recently reported deaths. All others were reported in patients 50 or older from Beckham, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Delaware, Garfield, Grady, Kay, Le Flore, McClain, McIntosh, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Stephens and Tillman counties.

The state’s cumulative case total now numbers 360,360, with 323,240 patients considered recovered as of Wednesday. A total of 34,035 cases remain active, according to state data.

Across the state, 1,776 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized, with 474 in ICU beds, as of the most recent survey of facilities.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 59,160 (+309)

Deaths: 509 (+7)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 360,360 (+1,986)

Deaths: 3,085 (+48)

United States

Confirmed cases: 24,273,831

Deaths: 402,400

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 96,396,565

Deaths: 2,063,594

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

