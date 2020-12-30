COVID-19: 48 more deaths in state; 3,249 additional cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 48 more COVID-19-related deaths — including 16 additional deaths in Tulsa County — and 3,249 more positive cases statewide.
The 16 deaths in Tulsa County included one female in the 50-64 age group, seven females in the 65 or older age group and eight males in the 65 or older age group.
The additional new deaths also included 10 in Cleveland County — two females in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age, one male in the 36-49 age group, two males in the 50-64 age group and three males in the 65 or older age group.
The number of statewide deaths is now 2,453, with 287,030 cases confirmed across the state since March. A total of 252,214 patients considered recovered, according to the State Health Department.
Across the state, 1,916 people are hospitalized.
Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 57,401 and 47,575 respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties is 50,997 and 42,292.
On Tuesday, Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s chief COVID officer, said Oklahoma is likely to be “really challenged” by COVID-19 during a “substantial surge” in the coming few weeks because of insufficient testing, extensive holiday travel and family gatherings.
“Most of us believe that in 10 days to 14 days we’re going to see a substantial surge in the number of cases in Oklahoma that get reported,” he said. And “10%-12% of those people are going to end up in a hospital, so we’re going to be really challenged in the next few weeks.”
Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Wednesday are:
18-35, 31.88%
36-49, 21.85%
50-64, 19.27%
65+, 14.54%
5-17, 10.64%
0-4, 1.81%
Unknown, 0.01%
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 46,999 (+576)
Deaths: 379 (+16)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 287,030 (+3,249)
Deaths: 2,405 (+48)
United States
Confirmed cases: 19,530,197
Deaths: 338,831
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 82,237,082
Deaths: 1,795,775
