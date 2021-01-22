COVID-19: 47 more deaths reported across Oklahoma

An average of 37 deaths are being confirmed daily across Oklahoma, along with an average of 2,564 new daily infections.

Forty-seven more patient deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,946 new infections were reported Friday, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The state’s record for deaths reported in a single day is 62 on Jan. 6.

A total of 3,187 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March. Among newly reported deaths is a Hughes County woman age 18-35 and an Oklahoma County woman age 36-49, as well as eight from Tulsa County age 50 or older.

Other fatal cases were reported in patients 50 or older from Carter, Cleveland, Custer, Delaware, Grady, Haskell, Kay, Kiowa, Le Flore, Logan, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Rogers, Stephens, Texas, Wagoner and Washington counties.

The state’s cumulative case total now numbers 365,992, with 330,478 patients considered recovered as of Friday. A total of 32,327 cases remain active, according to state data.

Across the state, 1,634 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized Thursday, the most recent data available; 438 were in ICU beds. The numbers represent the lowest the metrics have been since late November 2020 into mid-December 2020.