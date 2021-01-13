COVID-19: 44 more deaths reported; Oklahoma averages 4,250 new infections daily

For the fourth straight day of reporting, Oklahoma’s seven-day average of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a new high.

The state’s seven-day average of daily cases has surpassed records every day since Sunday, when the rolling average neared 4,000 for the first time.

The state has led the nation in test positivity rates since mid-December.

An average of 4,256 new infections are being confirmed daily across the state, with an average of 31 deaths due to the virus confirmed every day, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

The state on Wednesday reported 3,907 new COVID-19 cases and 44 more deaths related to the virus.

A record 18 deaths were reported in Tulsa County, bringing the county's rolling average of daily deaths to a new high of seven. The previous record, 16, was set Dec. 30, 2020. Tulsa County's seven day rolling average of new cases also reached a new high of 628.