COVID-19: 44 more deaths reported; Oklahoma averages 4,250 new infections daily

For the fourth straight day of reporting, Oklahoma’s seven-day average of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a new high.
The state’s seven-day average of daily cases has surpassed records every day since Sunday, when the rolling average neared 4,000 for the first time.
The state has led the nation in test positivity rates since mid-December.
An average of 4,256 new infections are being confirmed daily across the state, with an average of 31 deaths due to the virus confirmed every day, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
The state on Wednesday reported 3,907 new COVID-19 cases and 44 more deaths related to the virus.
A record 18 deaths were reported in Tulsa County, bringing the county's rolling average of daily deaths to a new high of seven. The previous record, 16, was set Dec. 30, 2020. Tulsa County's seven day rolling average of new cases also reached a new high of 628.
Two women age 36-49, from Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, were among the state's newly reported deaths. All others were reported in patients 50 or older from Beckham, Bryan, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Grady, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington and Woodward counties.
The state’s death toll stands at 2,848.
More than 341,000 cases of the virus have been recorded across Oklahoma since March, and nearly 300,000 were considered recovered Wednesday.
A total of 39,141 cases remain active.
Across the state 1,856 patients with COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized Tuesday, according to the most recent survey of facilities, with 477 in ICU beds.
Oklahoma ranked third in the nation for virus hospitalization rates on Tuesday, the lowest place it has held in the metric since mid-December.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 55,721 (+623)
Deaths: 475 (+18)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 341,364 (+3,907)
Deaths: 2,848 (+44)
United States
Confirmed cases: 22,864,103
Deaths: 381,513
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 91,838,572
Deaths: 1,968,343
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine