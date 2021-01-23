COVID-19: 44 more deaths; 4,157 new cases in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 4,157 new COVID-19 cases and 44 more deaths related to the virus.

The number of cases in the state is now 370,149 (334,643 considered recovered) with 3,231 deaths from the virus.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 71,930 and 60,651, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties is 65,569 and 54,929.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Saturday are:

18-35, 31.55%

36-49, 21.65%

50-64, 19.49%

65+, 14.61%

5-17, 10.81%

0-4, 1.88%

Unknown, 0.01%

The data below are current as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 60,653 (+521)

Deaths: 531 (+5)

