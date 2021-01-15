 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 43 more deaths reported; Oklahoma continues to lead nation in test positivity
featured
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 43 more deaths reported; Oklahoma continues to lead nation in test positivity

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

Older Oklahomans without email directed to LIFE Senior Services for vaccination registration

211 explains 'misconception': COVID-19 vaccinations can't be scheduled through call center

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 43 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, along with 3,538 more confirmed cases of the virus. 

An average of 3,922 new infections are being confirmed daily across the state, which continues to lead the nation in test positivity.

An average of 32 deaths are being reported daily, according to a rolling average of data collected over the past seven days.

A Tulsa County woman age 18-35 and two Oklahoma County men age 36-49 were among the state’s recently reported deaths. All others were reported in patients 50 or older from Beckham, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Dewey, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Harmon, Kay, Kingfisher, Murray, Nowata, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Payne, Sequoyah, Texas, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.

The state’s death toll stands at 2,925.

More than 348,000 cases of the virus have been recorded across Oklahoma since March, and about 306,800 of those were considered recovered as of Friday.

A total of 38,245 cases remain active, according to state data.

Across the state, 1,847 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized Thursday, with 470 in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of facilities.

Tulsa County reported the deaths of seven residents, along with 633 new confirmed infections. The county’s seven-day rolling average of new daily cases is 618.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 56,914 (+633)

Deaths: 486 (+7)

State of Oklahoma

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Confirmed cases: 348,044 (+3,538)

Deaths: 2,925 (+43)

United States

Confirmed cases: 23,337,896

Deaths: 389,191

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 93,363,092

Deaths: 1,999,849

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Vaccines bring crowds to line up at Tulsa Fairgrounds

Mourning COVID-19 deaths: These are some of the Oklahomans we lost in 2020



Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News