COVID-19: 43 more deaths reported; Oklahoma continues to lead nation in test positivity

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 43 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, along with 3,538 more confirmed cases of the virus.

An average of 3,922 new infections are being confirmed daily across the state, which continues to lead the nation in test positivity.

An average of 32 deaths are being reported daily, according to a rolling average of data collected over the past seven days.

A Tulsa County woman age 18-35 and two Oklahoma County men age 36-49 were among the state’s recently reported deaths. All others were reported in patients 50 or older from Beckham, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Dewey, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Harmon, Kay, Kingfisher, Murray, Nowata, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Payne, Sequoyah, Texas, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.

The state’s death toll stands at 2,925.

More than 348,000 cases of the virus have been recorded across Oklahoma since March, and about 306,800 of those were considered recovered as of Friday.

A total of 38,245 cases remain active, according to state data.