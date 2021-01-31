COVID-19: 43 more deaths; 2,882 new cases in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 2,882 new COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths related to the virus.
The number of cases in the state is now 389,472 (356,386 considered recovered) with 3,547 deaths from the virus.
Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 75,092 and 64,115, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties is 69,543 and 58,745.
Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:
18-35, 31.43%
36-49, 21.63%
50-64, 19.47%
65+, 14.55%
5-17, 11.02%
0-4, 1.89%
Unknown, 0.01%
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 64,115 (+472)
Deaths: 587 (+5)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 389,472 (+2,882)
Deaths: 3,547 (+43)
United States
Confirmed cases: 26,091,122
Deaths: 440,043
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 104,741,314
Deaths: 2,223,750
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
