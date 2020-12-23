COVID-19: 43 more dead; Oklahoma averaging more than 3,400 new cases per day

The state set a new reporting record on Wednesday for the average number of novel COVID-19 cases confirmed daily.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases is at 3,435, breaking the record set just two days before.
The figure comes from the Oklahoma State Department of Health reporting 3,656 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 43 more deaths.
Among the new deaths were three male patients in the 36-49 age group from Creek, McIntosh and Washington counties, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
All other deaths were identified in patients 50 or older in Bryan, Canadian, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Creek, Custer, Grady, Kingfisher, Logan, Marshall, Mayes, Oklahoma, Payne, Rogers Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner counties, bringing the state’s death total since March to 2,283.
Tulsa County reported an additional 385 cases and record 10 new deaths.
A total of 269,276 cases have been confirmed across the state since the pandemic began, and 35,471 cases remained active Wednesday. More than 231,500 patients are considered recovered.
A total of 1,781 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized Tuesday, with 461 of those patients in ICU beds, according to the latest data from the state’s executive order report and hospital surge plan.
The state has more than 1,000 ICU beds at any given time, and 41 were unoccupied as of Tuesday.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 44,818 (+385)
Deaths: 361 (+10)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 269,276 (+3,656)
Deaths: 2,283 (+43)
United States
Confirmed cases: 18,268,173
Deaths: 323,510
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 78,263,502
Deaths: 1,722,307
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
