COVID-19: 42 additional deaths reported; record number of Oklahomans hospitalized

A record 1,785 patients remained hospitalized across Oklahoma, with 486 in ICU beds, according to Tuesday data from the state's hospital surge plan.

Those figures include patients with confirmed infections as well as suspected cases of COVID-19. The previous record for hospitalized patients related to COVID-19, 1,782, was reported Dec. 1. The previous record for ICU hospitalizations related to COVID-19, 482, was reported Dec. 3.

Data on suspected infections is expected to be removed from state dashboards and has already been removed from nightly COVID-19 executive order reports, according to Matt Stacy, hospital surge plan coordinator for Oklahoma.

"Since flu season is about to be in full swing, we want to ensure we are not getting skewed numbers," Stacy said in response to questions about why the data would be excluded after being included in reports since early in the pandemic. He noted "there is not reliable data from hospitals about when a PUI (person under investigation) converts to a confirmed case."

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County