Two more Oklahomans have died with COVID-19 as state health officials report 397 new infections confirmed across the state.

The death toll has risen to 605 with 43,963 cases confirmed since March.

As of Friday, 594 patients remained hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections, according to the most recent state data.

Tulsa County, where the death toll is 107, reports 1,504 cases still active.

