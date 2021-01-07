COVID-19: 39 more deaths reported in Oklahoma, with nearly 3,500 new cases daily

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,781 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths related to the virus.

The state’s seven-day average of daily cases is 3,488; the record rolling average, 3,535, was reported Dec. 25.

A total of 1,987 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in Oklahoma as of Wednesday evening, with 489 in ICU beds, according to the state’s most recent survey of facilities.

The state typically has about 1,000 ICU beds available for use; 46 beds remained unoccupied Wednesday.

Among the deaths confirmed Thursday was a Kay County man in the 36-49 age group.

All other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Carter, Cherokee, Cleveland, Coal, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Kay, Kiowa, Le Flore, Logan, McClain, McCurtain, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pontotoc, Tulsa and Washington counties, bringing the confirmed death toll since March to 2,672.

Tulsa County reported 602 new cases Thursday, along with eight additional deaths. The county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 542.