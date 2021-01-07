COVID-19: 39 more deaths reported in Oklahoma, with nearly 3,500 new cases daily

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,781 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths related to the virus.
The state’s seven-day average of daily cases is 3,488; the record rolling average, 3,535, was reported Dec. 25.
A total of 1,987 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in Oklahoma as of Wednesday evening, with 489 in ICU beds, according to the state’s most recent survey of facilities.
The state typically has about 1,000 ICU beds available for use; 46 beds remained unoccupied Wednesday.
Among the deaths confirmed Thursday was a Kay County man in the 36-49 age group.
All other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Carter, Cherokee, Cleveland, Coal, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Kay, Kiowa, Le Flore, Logan, McClain, McCurtain, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pontotoc, Tulsa and Washington counties, bringing the confirmed death toll since March to 2,672.
Tulsa County reported 602 new cases Thursday, along with eight additional deaths. The county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 542.
According to state data, 315,354 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with more than 274,600 infections considered recovered, according to the State Health Department. About 34,000 confirmed cases remain active.
Registration for COVID-19 inoculation is open at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, with limited appointment scheduling on the online portal.
Oklahomans will be asked a series of yes-or-no questions in a survey "to determine their eligibility to receive the vaccine within Oklahoma’s priority phase plan." The portal will let users opt-in to receive notifications when the vaccine is available to them.
At this time, the only groups who may schedule appointments through the portal are Oklahomans 65 or older, health care workers and/or first responders. Appointments will be offered as vaccine shipment supplies allow.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 51,921 (+602)
Deaths: 437 (+8)
Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 315,354 (+3,781)
Deaths: 2,672 (+39)
United States
Confirmed cases: 21,342,187
Deaths: 361,900
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 87,434,105
Deaths: 1,887,970
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services
Video: Scheduling for vaccines will be difficult to plan, Tulsa Health Department executive director says