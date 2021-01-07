 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 39 more deaths reported in Oklahoma, with nearly 3,500 new cases daily
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 39 more deaths reported in Oklahoma, with nearly 3,500 new cases daily

{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

 

Vaccine appointments not available yet; 'patience' key for Oklahomans in Phase 2, officials say

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,781 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths related to the virus. 

The state’s seven-day average of daily cases is 3,488; the record rolling average, 3,535, was reported Dec. 25.

A total of 1,987 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in Oklahoma as of Wednesday evening, with 489 in ICU beds, according to the state’s most recent survey of facilities.

The state typically has about 1,000 ICU beds available for use; 46 beds remained unoccupied Wednesday.

Among the deaths confirmed Thursday was a Kay County man in the 36-49 age group.

All other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Carter, Cherokee, Cleveland, Coal, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Kay, Kiowa, Le Flore, Logan, McClain, McCurtain, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pontotoc, Tulsa and Washington counties, bringing the confirmed death toll since March to 2,672.

Tulsa County reported 602 new cases Thursday, along with eight additional deaths. The county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 542.

According to state data, 315,354 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with more than 274,600 infections considered recovered, according to the State Health Department. About 34,000 confirmed cases remain active.

Registration for COVID-19 inoculation is open at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, with limited appointment scheduling on the online portal.

Oklahomans will be asked a series of yes-or-no questions in a survey "to determine their eligibility to receive the vaccine within Oklahoma’s priority phase plan." The portal will let users opt-in to receive notifications when the vaccine is available to them.

At this time, the only groups who may schedule appointments through the portal are Oklahomans 65 or older, health care workers and/or first responders. Appointments will be offered as vaccine shipment supplies allow.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 51,921 (+602)

Deaths: 437 (+8)

Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 315,354 (+3,781)

Deaths: 2,672 (+39)

United States

Confirmed cases: 21,342,187

Deaths: 361,900

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 87,434,105

Deaths: 1,887,970

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

Video: Scheduling for vaccines will be difficult to plan, Tulsa Health Department executive director says

Mourning COVID-19 deaths: These are some of the Oklahomans we lost in 2020

Register online for COVID-19 vaccine

Registration is open at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, with limited appointment scheduling on the online portal.

Oklahomans will be asked a series of yes-or-no questions in a survey "to determine their eligibility to receive the vaccine within Oklahoma’s priority phase plan." The portal will let users opt-in to receive notifications when the vaccine is available to them.

At this time, the only groups who may schedule appointments through the portal are Oklahomans 65 or older, health care workers and/or first responders. Appointments will be offered as vaccine shipment supplies allow.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News