COVID-19: 38 more deaths in state; 5,119 additional cases
  • Updated
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 5,119 new COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths related to the virus.

The new deaths included 12 in Tulsa County — four females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group and seven males in the 65 or older age group.

The number of deaths in the state is 2,527 as of Saturday, the health department said.

The latest figures are as of Friday, the New Year's Day holiday. Saturday's and Sunday's data will be released on Sunday, the state health department said.

According to state data, 296,055 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 259,841 patients considered recovered, according to the State Health Department.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 58,607 and 48,826 respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties is 52,257 and 43,475.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Saturday are:

18-35, 31.83% 

36-49, 21.83%

50-64, 19.31%

65+, 14.56%

5-17, 10.63%

0-4, 1.81%

Unknown, 0.02%

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 46,999 (+702)

Deaths: 411 (+12)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 283,781 (+5,119)

Deaths: 2,527 (+38)

United States

Confirmed cases: 20,157,108

Deaths: 348,110

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 84,177,874

Deaths: 1,830,612

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

