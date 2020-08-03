COVID-19 update

State health officials reported 377 new cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma and an additional death.

The death toll for Oklahoma has risen to 551 with 38,602 cases confirmed since March, according to state data.

As of Monday, 628 patients are hospitalized, the state reported.

Tulsa County, where the death toll from COVID-19 is 101, reported 111 new cases on Monday; 7,761 patients from Tulsa County are considered recovered.

