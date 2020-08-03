Testing at state-run sites can provide results in about 7-10 days. Tulsa Health Department, using a mix of public and private labs to process about 600 specimens weekly, provides results within an average of three calendar days.
Testing in Tulsa County is available at these locations:
OU-Tulsa, 4502 E. 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135
OU-Tulsa Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic, 591 E. 36th St. North
OSU Center for Health Sciences, 1111 W. 17th S.
OSU Medicine Healthcare Center, 2345 Southwest Blvd.
Walmart locations: 2019 E. 81st St., 207 S. Memorial Drive, 2301 W. Kenosha St. (Broken Arrow)
CVS locations: 4107 S. Harvard Ave., 8010 E. 51st St., 2351 N. Ninth St. (Broken Arrow), 751 W. Tuscon St. (Broken Arrow)
Note: THD sites do not test children 12 and under, who are referred for in-facility testing at Morton Comprehensive Health Services. Parents have to make an appointment to see the pediatric nurse by calling 918-295-9308.