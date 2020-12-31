COVID-19: 36 more deaths in state; 3,906 additional cases

Bratzler, OU’s Chief COVID officer, cited Dr. Anthony Fauci in sharing the fear that the worst is yet to come. Bratzler said that even though the U.S. only has 4.2% of the world’s population, the country has 25% of the confirmed cases across the globe.

“Which is unbelievable to me that we’ve done so poorly at slowing the spread of this particular virus,” he said. “Right now case counts remain very, very high nationally, and I think they’re very high in Oklahoma. I think the numbers right now don’t adequately reflect the real case counts in Oklahoma.

“I know that the hospitals are full right now in Oklahoma, and I’m just very concerned that these two holidays over the next few weeks — that the numbers will continue to go up.”

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 57,993 and 48,124 respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties is 51,597 and 42,911.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Wednesday are:

18-35, 31.85%

36-49, 21.86%

50-64, 19.28%

65+, 14.55%

5-17, 10.62%