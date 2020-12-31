COVID-19: 36 more deaths in state; 3,906 additional cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 36 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,906 new cases related to the virus.
The new deaths include four in Tulsa County — three females in the 65 or older age group and one male in the 65 or older age group. Tulsa County also had an additional 1,125 cases reported Thursday.
The deaths reported Thursday also include six in Oklahoma County — a female in the 65 or older age group, a male in the 36-49 age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, and three males in the 65 or older age group; and one each in Wagoner County — a female in the 50-64 age group — and Washington County — a female in the 64 or older age group.
According to state data, 290,936 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 255,843 patients considered recovered, according to the State Health Department.
A total of 1,924 people were hospitalized as of Thursday.
Dr. Dale Bratzler on Wednesday described the number of COVID-19 deaths in the nation as “staggering” the past few weeks, with two Americans dying every minute from the virus.
Bratzler, OU’s Chief COVID officer, cited Dr. Anthony Fauci in sharing the fear that the worst is yet to come. Bratzler said that even though the U.S. only has 4.2% of the world’s population, the country has 25% of the confirmed cases across the globe.
“Which is unbelievable to me that we’ve done so poorly at slowing the spread of this particular virus,” he said. “Right now case counts remain very, very high nationally, and I think they’re very high in Oklahoma. I think the numbers right now don’t adequately reflect the real case counts in Oklahoma.
“I know that the hospitals are full right now in Oklahoma, and I’m just very concerned that these two holidays over the next few weeks — that the numbers will continue to go up.”
Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 57,993 and 48,124 respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties is 51,597 and 42,911.
Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Wednesday are:
18-35, 31.85%
36-49, 21.86%
50-64, 19.28%
65+, 14.55%
5-17, 10.62%
0-4, 1.81%
Unknown, 0.02%
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 48,124 (+1,125)
Deaths: 399 (+4)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 290,936 (+3,906)
Deaths: 2,489 (+36)
United States
Confirmed cases: 19,767,016
Deaths: 342,743
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 82,994,220
Deaths: 1,810,360
