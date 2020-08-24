COVID-19 update

 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another 357 COVID-19 cases Monday, as well as four more deaths from the virus. 

None of the four deaths, including a Tulsa County woman in the 50-64 age group, were identified in the past 24 hours. Tulsa County accounted for 79 of Monday's new cases. 

The death toll has risen to 730 with 53,522 cases confirmed since March.

Other deaths Monday included a man over 65 in Rogers County and two women over 65 in Sequoyah and Oklahoma counties. 

Across the state, 578 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

