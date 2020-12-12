 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 35 more deaths, 3,983 new cases reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: 35 more deaths, 3,983 new cases reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 3,983 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths related to the virus. 

According to state data, 233,356 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 33,140 currently active.

Tulsa County had an additional 607 cases Saturday, bringing the total recorded since March to 39,129 cases. The county also recorded seven additional fatalities.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases crept up toward 3,000 on Saturday.

The weekly epidemiology report produced by OSDH indicates that total new infections increased by 29.9% and deaths rose by 9.1% since Dec. 4. As of Saturday, 168 Oklahomans have died of COVID-19 this week.  

A total of 1,664 patients remained hospitalized across the state on Saturday, and 452 of them were in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of hospital reports.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 39,129 (+607)

Deaths: 310 (+7)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 233,356 (+3,983)

Deaths: 2,042 (+35)

United States

Confirmed cases: 16,341,312

Deaths: 303,117

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 71,765,750

Deaths: 1,606,891

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

