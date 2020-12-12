COVID-19: 35 more deaths, 3,983 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 3,983 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths related to the virus.
According to state data, 233,356 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 33,140 currently active.
Tulsa County had an additional 607 cases Saturday, bringing the total recorded since March to 39,129 cases. The county also recorded seven additional fatalities.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases crept up toward 3,000 on Saturday.
The weekly epidemiology report produced by OSDH indicates that total new infections increased by 29.9% and deaths rose by 9.1% since Dec. 4. As of Saturday, 168 Oklahomans have died of COVID-19 this week.
A total of 1,664 patients remained hospitalized across the state on Saturday, and 452 of them were in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of hospital reports.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 39,129 (+607)
Deaths: 310 (+7)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 233,356 (+3,983)
Deaths: 2,042 (+35)
United States
Confirmed cases: 16,341,312
Deaths: 303,117
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 71,765,750
Deaths: 1,606,891
Video: Youth indoor sports, bars and restaurants and public gatherings part of Oklahoma governor's executive order
Gallery: Everything we know about possible long-term effects of COVID-19
have fatigue
Increased risk for cognitive illness
Symptoms last four to five months
Fatigue and breathing problems
have chest pain
are mostly women
are young and healthy
have memory problems
have heart abnormalities
Long term UK study to follow patients
have aches and pains
s not just chronic fatigue
may lose hair
are many of the COVID-19 cases
Lung damage persists
have weaker blood vessels
experience pushback and gaslighting
symptoms
have chronic coughs
can feel emotional repercussions
can experience dysautonomia
are doing research
have racing hearts
Patients have long term lung damage
Patients have damaged heart muscles
t have test results
ACE2 receptors are targeted
may have pneumonia-related lung damage
may not have antibodies
Chinese study confirms lowered lung function
have joint pain
SARS studies could offer clarity
get post-exertional malaise
t feel heard
lose their taste
Some symptoms are difficult to pinpoint
Everything we know about possible long-term effects of COVID-19
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
