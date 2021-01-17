 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 35 more deaths; 3,314 new cases in state
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 35 more deaths; 3,314 new cases in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported a record 3,314 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths related to the virus.

The number of cases in the state is now 354,979 (311,883 considered recovered) with 2,987 deaths from the virus.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 68,940 and 58,126, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties is 61,383 and 51,051.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

18-35, 31.60%

36-49, 21.72%

50-64, 19.50%

65+, 14.66%

5-17, 10.65%

0-4, 1.85%

Unknown, 0.01%

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County: Confirmed cases: 58,126 (+582)

Deaths: 496 (+5)

State of Oklahoma: Confirmed cases: 354,979 (+3,314)

Deaths: 2,987 (+35)

United States: Confirmed cases: 23,784,901

Deaths: 395,957

Worldwide: Confirmed cases: 94,702,284

Deaths: 2,025,474

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

