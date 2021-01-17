COVID-19: 35 more deaths; 3,314 new cases in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported a record 3,314 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths related to the virus.

The number of cases in the state is now 354,979 (311,883 considered recovered) with 2,987 deaths from the virus.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 68,940 and 58,126, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties is 61,383 and 51,051.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

18-35, 31.60%

36-49, 21.72%

50-64, 19.50%

65+, 14.66%

5-17, 10.65%

0-4, 1.85%

Unknown, 0.01%

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County: Confirmed cases: 58,126 (+582)

Deaths: 496 (+5)

State of Oklahoma: Confirmed cases: 354,979 (+3,314)