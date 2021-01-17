COVID-19: 35 more deaths; 3,314 new cases in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported a record 3,314 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths related to the virus.
The number of cases in the state is now 354,979 (311,883 considered recovered) with 2,987 deaths from the virus.
Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 68,940 and 58,126, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties is 61,383 and 51,051.
Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:
18-35, 31.60%
36-49, 21.72%
50-64, 19.50%
65+, 14.66%
5-17, 10.65%
0-4, 1.85%
Unknown, 0.01%
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
Tulsa County: Confirmed cases: 58,126 (+582)
Deaths: 496 (+5)
State of Oklahoma: Confirmed cases: 354,979 (+3,314)
Deaths: 2,987 (+35)
United States: Confirmed cases: 23,784,901
Deaths: 395,957
Worldwide: Confirmed cases: 94,702,284
Deaths: 2,025,474
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Video: Mean comments read aloud by Tulsa Health Department staff
Mourning COVID-19 deaths: These are some of the Oklahomans we lost in 2020
Debbie Rusher, EMSA paramedic
Dr. Yee Se Ong
Pam Rask, Tulsa Health Department
Jimmy's Egg pioneer Loc Van Le
Oklahoma education advocate Melvin Todd
Former longtime Oklahoma City pastor Nick Harris
Jerad Lindsey, Tulsa FOP chairman
Oklahoma City preservation leader Bill Gumerson
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Jeff Sewell
Tulsa Public Schools electrician Michael Angelo
Former Jenks East Elementary teacher Sandy Majors
QT employee Israel Sauz
State's first COVID-19 death
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine