COVID-19: 35 deaths reported as Oklahoma averages 3,000+ new cases a day

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,460 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths related to the virus.

Among the deaths was a man in the 36-49 age group in Comanche County. The additional deaths were identified in patients 50 or older in Caddo, Canadian, Choctaw, Cleveland, Cotton, Creek, Grady, McClain, McCurtain, Oklahoma, Osage, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington and Washita counties.

According to state data, 225,453 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 29,244 currently active. A total of 194,229 patients are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.

Tulsa County had an additional 463 cases Thursday, bringing the total recorded since March to 37,922 cases. Three more deaths were reported in the county.

Oklahoma County has the highest number of cases in the state with 46,425 recorded and 353 deaths. It is also the most populous.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases surpassed 3,000 again on Thursday.