COVID-19: 35 deaths reported as Oklahoma averages 3,000+ new cases a day

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,460 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths related to the virus.
Among the deaths was a man in the 36-49 age group in Comanche County. The additional deaths were identified in patients 50 or older in Caddo, Canadian, Choctaw, Cleveland, Cotton, Creek, Grady, McClain, McCurtain, Oklahoma, Osage, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington and Washita counties.
According to state data, 225,453 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 29,244 currently active. A total of 194,229 patients are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.
Tulsa County had an additional 463 cases Thursday, bringing the total recorded since March to 37,922 cases. Three more deaths were reported in the county.
Oklahoma County has the highest number of cases in the state with 46,425 recorded and 353 deaths. It is also the most populous.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases surpassed 3,000 again on Thursday.
A total of 1,709 patients remained hospitalized across the state on Wednesday, and 459 of them were in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of hospital reports. Forty-two adult ICU beds were available as of the report.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 37,922 (+463)
Deaths: 295 (+3)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 225,453 (+2,460)
Deaths: 1,980 (+35)
United States
Confirmed cases: 15,413,913
Deaths: 289,970
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 69,139,809
Deaths: 1,574,294
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
