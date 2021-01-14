 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 34 more deaths, 3,142 new cases reported
Coronavirus

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,142 new confirmed COVID-19 infections and 34 new deaths related to the virus. 

An average of 4,165 new infections are being confirmed daily across the state, with an average of 30 deaths due to the virus confirmed every day, according to a rolling average of data collected over the past seven days.

Two people age 36-49, a Custer County woman and Pontotoc County man, were among the state’s newly reported deaths. All others were reported in patients 50 or older from Atoka, Bryan, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Grady, Kay, Kingfisher, Marshall, McIntosh, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.

The state’s death toll stands at 2,882.

More than 344,500 cases of the virus have been recorded across Oklahoma since March, and nearly 303,480 of those were considered recovered as of Thursday.

A total of 38,148 cases remain active.

Across the state, 1,844 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized Wednesday — the lowest the count has been in three weeks. More than 470 of those patients remained in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of facilities.

Tulsa County reported the deaths of four residents, along with 560 new confirmed infections. The county's seven-day rolling average of new daily cases is 623. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 56,281 (+560)

Deaths: 479 (+4)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 344,506 (+3,142)

Deaths: 2,882 (+34)

United States

Confirmed cases: 23,103,550

Deaths: 385,503

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 92,563,274

Deaths: 1,983,691

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

