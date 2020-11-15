COVID-19: 3,923 new cases, 12 more deaths; record statewide virus surge continues

The record number of COVID-19 infections across the state continued Sunday after the Oklahoma Department of Health reported 3,923 new cases and 12 more deaths.
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,528 with 27,807 active cases Sunday.
State health officials reported that 154,128 cases have been confirmed since March.
The 3,923 new patients whose cases were reported Sunday included 616 additional cases in Tulsa County. No new deaths in the county were reported Sunday.
Oklahoma and Tulsa counties have had the most cases in the state with 31,159 (260 deaths) and 27,046 (235 deaths), respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in those counties is 24,619 and 22,707, respectively.
Also, Tulsa County has moved to Tier 2 of the state’s hospital surge plan, according to OSDH. The designation means that 15%-19% of all hospitalizations in a particular region are COVID-19-related.
According to this week’s White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Oklahoma’s weekly new cases and test positivity rates both set highs, with 83% of the state’s counties in the red zone for high levels of community spread. Over the last 14 days, cases have risen by 104% and hospitalizations spiked by 27%.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 27,046 (+616)
Deaths: 235 (+0)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 154,128 (+3,923)
Deaths: 1,528 (+12)
United States
Confirmed cases: 10,917,272
Deaths: 245,652
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 54,127,451
Deaths: 1,314,584
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Video: Oklahoma governor talks statewide mask mandate on Nov. 10
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.