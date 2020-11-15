 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 3,923 new cases, 12 more deaths; record statewide virus surge continues
breaking
Coronavirus

  • Updated
The record number of COVID-19 infections across the state continued Sunday after the Oklahoma Department of Health reported 3,923 new cases and 12 more deaths.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,528 with 27,807 active cases Sunday.

State health officials reported that 154,128 cases have been confirmed since March. 

The 3,923 new patients whose cases were reported Sunday included 616 additional cases in Tulsa County. No new deaths in the county were reported Sunday.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties have had the most cases in the state with 31,159 (260 deaths) and 27,046 (235 deaths), respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in those counties is 24,619 and 22,707, respectively.

Also, Tulsa County has moved to Tier 2 of the state’s hospital surge plan, according to OSDH. The designation means that 15%-19% of all hospitalizations in a particular region are COVID-19-related.

According to this week’s White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Oklahoma’s weekly new cases and test positivity rates both set highs, with 83% of the state’s counties in the red zone for high levels of community spread. Over the last 14 days, cases have risen by 104% and hospitalizations spiked by 27%.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 27,046 (+616)

Deaths: 235 (+0)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 154,128 (+3,923)

Deaths: 1,528 (+12)

United States

Confirmed cases: 10,917,272

Deaths: 245,652

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 54,127,451

Deaths: 1,314,584

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Oklahoma governor talks statewide mask mandate on Nov. 10

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Concerned about COVID-19?

