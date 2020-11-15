COVID-19: 3,923 new cases, 12 more deaths; record statewide virus surge continues

The record number of COVID-19 infections across the state continued Sunday after the Oklahoma Department of Health reported 3,923 new cases and 12 more deaths.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,528 with 27,807 active cases Sunday.

State health officials reported that 154,128 cases have been confirmed since March.

The 3,923 new patients whose cases were reported Sunday included 616 additional cases in Tulsa County. No new deaths in the county were reported Sunday.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties have had the most cases in the state with 31,159 (260 deaths) and 27,046 (235 deaths), respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in those counties is 24,619 and 22,707, respectively.

Also, Tulsa County has moved to Tier 2 of the state’s hospital surge plan, according to OSDH. The designation means that 15%-19% of all hospitalizations in a particular region are COVID-19-related.