COVID-19: 3,406 more cases, 10 more deaths in state
breaking
Coronavirus

  • Updated
White House task force: COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 'unyielding,' 'unmitigated' and requires 'immediate action'

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Districts face significant staffing issues, forcing them to close schools and send students to distance learning

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,406 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths related to the virus.

Tulsa County had an additional 475 cases, bringing the total to nearly 30,000 cases. No additional deaths were reported Sunday in Tulsa County.

This week, all 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level for the COVID-19 Alert System, according to a state news release. The agency continues to closely monitor the statewide hospitalization trends, the release stated.

As of Friday, 1,505 patients remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities; 450 of those patients are in intensive-care units. Both totals represent all-time highs since the pandemic began.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s COVID chief, recently noted that he expected to see “substantial increases” in the number of patients in hospitals by the end of the year at the current trajectory.

According to state data, 174,330 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 32,384 currently active. A total of 140,312 cases are considered recovered, according to the state health department.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

— 18-35, 33.32%

— 36-49, 21.71%

— 50-64, 18.68%

— 65+, 14.23%

— 5-17, 10.24%

— 0-4, 1.82%

— Unknown, 0.01%

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 29,991 (+475)

Deaths: 254 (+0)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 174,330 (+3,406)

Deaths: 1,634 (+10)

United States

Confirmed cases: 12,104,978

Deaths: 255,959

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 58,344,477

Deaths: 1,383,788

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Concerned about COVID-19?

