COVID-19: 3,406 more cases, 10 more deaths in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,406 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths related to the virus.

Tulsa County had an additional 475 cases, bringing the total to nearly 30,000 cases. No additional deaths were reported Sunday in Tulsa County.

This week, all 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level for the COVID-19 Alert System, according to a state news release. The agency continues to closely monitor the statewide hospitalization trends, the release stated.

As of Friday, 1,505 patients remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities; 450 of those patients are in intensive-care units. Both totals represent all-time highs since the pandemic began.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s COVID chief, recently noted that he expected to see “substantial increases” in the number of patients in hospitals by the end of the year at the current trajectory.

According to state data, 174,330 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 32,384 currently active. A total of 140,312 cases are considered recovered, according to the state health department.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are: