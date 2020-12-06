COVID-19: 3,241 new cases, 22 more deaths in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,241 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths related to the virus.

Tulsa County had an additional 518 cases Sunday, bringing the total to 36,375 cases. Three additional deaths were reported Sunday in Tulsa County.

The state health commissioner on Saturday, when an additional 4,370 new cases were reported, called the most recent figures "alarming."

"These numbers are an accurate reflection of the continued community spread that is occurring across Oklahoma. Though we anticipated a rise in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, this significant jump in our infection rate is alarming," said State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye.

"I continue to implore Oklahomans to stay vigilant in our efforts.

"This is still a global pandemic that we must not grow weary of protecting our communities from, especially as we anticipate increased spread this winter season. If not for yourself, please follow the guidelines for our hospitals, frontline workers and your fellow Oklahomans who may need access to critical care in a healthcare setting," Frye said.