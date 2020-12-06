COVID-19: 3,241 new cases, 22 more deaths in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,241 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths related to the virus.
Tulsa County had an additional 518 cases Sunday, bringing the total to 36,375 cases. Three additional deaths were reported Sunday in Tulsa County.
The state health commissioner on Saturday, when an additional 4,370 new cases were reported, called the most recent figures "alarming."
"These numbers are an accurate reflection of the continued community spread that is occurring across Oklahoma. Though we anticipated a rise in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, this significant jump in our infection rate is alarming," said State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye.
"I continue to implore Oklahomans to stay vigilant in our efforts.
"This is still a global pandemic that we must not grow weary of protecting our communities from, especially as we anticipate increased spread this winter season. If not for yourself, please follow the guidelines for our hospitals, frontline workers and your fellow Oklahomans who may need access to critical care in a healthcare setting," Frye said.
"None of us can do this alone — we cannot manage this pandemic without everyone working together across the state to follow safety precautions, including the 3 W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance by staying six feet away from others.
"While many of us are tired, I want to encourage you to remain strong, and remind you that we will get to the other side of this. Oklahomans are no strangers to pulling together in tough times. In the short-term, continue to work together and make the choice to follow the guidelines that will protect yourself and others.”
According to state data, 216,486 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 31,648 currently active. A total of 182,942 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.
Oklahoma County has the highest number of cases in the state with 44,505 and 331 deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:
— 18-35, 32.72%
— 36-49, 21.78%
— 50-64, 18.93%
— 65+, 14.38%
— 5-17, 10.35%
— 0-4, 1.83%
— Unknown, 0.01%
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 36,375 (+518)
Deaths: 289 (+3)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 216,486 (+3,241)
Deaths: 1,8966 (+22)
United States
Confirmed cases: 14,610,367
Deaths: 281,347
Worldwide Confirmed cases: 66,774,044
Deaths: 1,532,703
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
