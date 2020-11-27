COVID-19: 3,225 new cases, 24 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

State health officials on Friday reported 3,225 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,704.
According to state data, 187,567 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, and 32,894 were active as of Thursday. More than 152,000 patients are considered recovered, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at a high 3,318, with Tulsa County's rolling average climbing to a new high of 464.
Tulsa County accounted for four of the additional deaths and reported an additional 427 new cases, bringing the total to 31,760 confirmed infections.
The county moved into Tier 3 of the state's hospital surge plan on Thursday, meaning 20-39% of patients in staffed beds were COVID-19 patients. Under Tier 3, an executive order could reduce elective procedures by 50% statewide.
Across the state, 1,542 patients remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases, according to state data reported Friday. The most recent survey of state hospitals showed 406 patients being treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 infections.
Friday's reported data reflects that which would have been reported Thursday. The Oklahoma State Department of Health did not report COVID-19 data on Thanksgiving Day, “out of respect for our OSDH personnel who have worked tirelessly since March in response to the COVID pandemic,” a release stated.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 31, 760 (+427)
Deaths: 264 (+4)
Seven-day rolling average: 464 (+6)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 187,567 (+3,225)
Deaths: 1,704 (+24)
Seven-day rolling average: 3,318 (+45)
United States
Confirmed cases: 12,907,333
Deaths: 263,551
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 61,240,522
Deaths: 1,437,199
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Video: Stitt issues new guidance for bars, restaurants Nov. 16
Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.