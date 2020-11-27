COVID-19: 3,225 new cases, 24 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

State health officials on Friday reported 3,225 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,704.

According to state data, 187,567 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, and 32,894 were active as of Thursday. More than 152,000 patients are considered recovered, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at a high 3,318, with Tulsa County's rolling average climbing to a new high of 464.

Tulsa County accounted for four of the additional deaths and reported an additional 427 new cases, bringing the total to 31,760 confirmed infections.

The county moved into Tier 3 of the state's hospital surge plan on Thursday, meaning 20-39% of patients in staffed beds were COVID-19 patients. Under Tier 3, an executive order could reduce elective procedures by 50% statewide.

Across the state, 1,542 patients remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases, according to state data reported Friday. The most recent survey of state hospitals showed 406 patients being treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 infections.