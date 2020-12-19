COVID-19: 28 additional virus-related deaths, 4,108 new cases reported across Oklahoma

State health officials on Saturday reported 4,108 new cases and 28 more deaths related to COVID-19.
The current state’s death toll is 2,161 since March.
A total of 1,704 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID remained hospitalized across Oklahoma, with 455 in ICU beds, according to Friday data from the state’s executive order report and hospital surge plan.
The state has more than 1,000 ICU beds at any given time; 44 of those beds were open as of Friday.
According to Oklahoma State Department of Health data, 255,868 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 33,205 currently active.
Tulsa County recorded an additional 748 cases and five deaths, according the Tulsa County Health Department.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,227. The Oklahoma State Health Department's weekly epidemiology report indicates that there have been more than 22,000 new infections since Dec. 11. Total deaths have jumped 13.4%, with 209 fatalities recorded over the last nine days.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 42,564 (+748)
Deaths: 343 (+5)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 255,868 (+4,108)
Deaths: 2,189 (+28)
United States
Confirmed cases: 17,909,519
Deaths: 321,117
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 76,314,374
Deaths: 1,686,912
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Video: Health care workers are among Tulsans of the Year
Gallery: Everything we know about possible long-term effects of COVID-19
have fatigue
Increased risk for cognitive illness
Symptoms last four to five months
Fatigue and breathing problems
have chest pain
are mostly women
are young and healthy
have memory problems
have heart abnormalities
Long term UK study to follow patients
have aches and pains
s not just chronic fatigue
may lose hair
are many of the COVID-19 cases
Lung damage persists
have weaker blood vessels
experience pushback and gaslighting
symptoms
have chronic coughs
can feel emotional repercussions
can experience dysautonomia
are doing research
have racing hearts
Patients have long term lung damage
Patients have damaged heart muscles
t have test results
ACE2 receptors are targeted
may have pneumonia-related lung damage
may not have antibodies
Chinese study confirms lowered lung function
have joint pain
SARS studies could offer clarity
get post-exertional malaise
t feel heard
lose their taste
Some symptoms are difficult to pinpoint
Everything we know about possible long-term effects of COVID-19
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.