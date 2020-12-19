 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 28 additional virus-related deaths, 4,108 new cases reported across Oklahoma
COVID-19: 28 additional virus-related deaths, 4,108 new cases reported across Oklahoma

  • Updated
State health officials on Saturday reported 4,108 new cases and 28 more deaths related to COVID-19.

The current state’s death toll is 2,161 since March.

A total of 1,704 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID remained hospitalized across Oklahoma, with 455 in ICU beds, according to Friday data from the state’s executive order report and hospital surge plan.

The state has more than 1,000 ICU beds at any given time; 44 of those beds were open as of Friday.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health data, 255,868 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 33,205 currently active. 

Tulsa County recorded an additional 748 cases and five deaths, according the Tulsa County Health Department.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,227. The Oklahoma State Health Department's weekly epidemiology report indicates that there have been more than 22,000 new infections since Dec. 11. Total deaths have jumped 13.4%, with 209 fatalities recorded over the last nine days. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 42,564 (+748)

Deaths: 343 (+5)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 255,868 (+4,108)

Deaths: 2,189 (+28)

United States

Confirmed cases: 17,909,519

Deaths: 321,117

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 76,314,374

Deaths: 1,686,912

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

