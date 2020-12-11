COVID-19: 27 more deaths, 3,900 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 3,900 new COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths related to the virus.

According to state data, 229,353 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 31,703 currently active. A total of 195,643 patients are considered recovered, according to the Health Department.

Tulsa County had an additional 600 cases Friday, bringing the total recorded since March to 38,522 cases. Eight of the newly reported fatalities were patients from Tulsa County; all were 65 or older.

Four in Muskogee County, three in Rogers County and five in Oklahoma County were also among newly reported fatal cases. Other counties with deaths reported Friday: Canadian, Comanche, Kay, Osage, Payne, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties. All were 50 or older.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases dipped back down below 3,000 on Friday.

A total of 1,730 patients remained hospitalized across the state on Thursday, and 456 of them were in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of hospital reports.

COVID-19 by the numbers