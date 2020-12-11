 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 27 more deaths, 3,900 new cases reported in Oklahoma
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 27 more deaths, 3,900 new cases reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

Tulsa Health Department director says 10% of county residents could test COVID positive before vaccine arrives

Oklahoma has 3rd highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S., according to latest White House report

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 3,900 new COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths related to the virus. 

According to state data, 229,353 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 31,703 currently active. A total of 195,643 patients are considered recovered, according to the Health Department.

Tulsa County had an additional 600 cases Friday, bringing the total recorded since March to 38,522 cases. Eight of the newly reported fatalities were patients from Tulsa County; all were 65 or older.

Four in Muskogee County, three in Rogers County and five in Oklahoma County were also among newly reported fatal cases. Other counties with deaths reported Friday: Canadian, Comanche, Kay, Osage, Payne, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties. All were 50 or older.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases dipped back down below 3,000 on Friday.

A total of 1,730 patients remained hospitalized across the state on Thursday, and 456 of them were in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of hospital reports.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 38,522 (+600)

Deaths: 303 (+8)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 22,353 (+3,900)

Deaths: 2,007 (+27)

United States

Confirmed cases: 15,645,955

Deaths: 292,611

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 69,833,475

Deaths: 1,587,024

Video: Youth indoor sports, bars and restaurants and public gatherings part of Oklahoma governor's executive order

Gallery: Everything we know about possible long-term effects of COVID-19

 

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News