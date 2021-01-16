COVID-19: 27 more deaths; 3,621 new infections reported

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 27 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 3,621 more confirmed cases of the virus.
An average of 3,827 new infections are being confirmed daily across the state, which continues to lead the nation in test positivity. Oklahoma has moved back up to the No. 3 spot in U.S. rankings for new cases per capita.
The state’s current death toll stands at 2,952.
More than 351,000 cases of the virus have been recorded across Oklahoma since March, and a total of 39,656 cases remain active, according to state data.
Across the state, 1,886 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized as of Friday, with 499 in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of facilities.
The state's weekly epidemiology reports indicates that Oklahoma has totaled more than 29,100 new cases and 280 deaths since Jan. 8.
Tulsa County reported the deaths of five residents, along with 630 new confirmed infections. The county’s seven-day rolling average of new daily cases is 618.
Nearly all of Tulsa County’s ZIP codes are in dark red for “extreme severe” risk for COVID-19, a new designation created in early December as trends worsened well beyond the original red level, according to the Tulsa Health Department’s latest update Friday.
Thirty-six of 42 ZIP codes were in the dark red level on the latest map — the most yet. There were 28 a week ago; 23 on Dec. 30; 19 on Dec. 18; and 22 on Dec. 11.
Of the remaining six ZIP codes Friday, five are in red for severe risk and one is in orange for high risk.
THD bases its map on Johns Hopkins University methodology, using a 14-day average of active cases per 1,000 population.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 57,544 (+630)
Deaths: 491 (+5)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 351,665 (+3,621)
Deaths: 2,952 (+21)
United States
Confirmed cases: 24,131,690
Deaths: 402,319
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 94,610,484
Deaths: 2,024,036
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
