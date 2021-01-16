 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 27 more deaths; 3,621 new infections reported
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 27 more deaths; 3,621 new infections reported

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

Older Oklahomans without email directed to LIFE Senior Services for vaccination registration

211 explains 'misconception': COVID-19 vaccinations can't be scheduled through call center

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 27 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 3,621 more confirmed cases of the virus.

An average of 3,827 new infections are being confirmed daily across the state, which continues to lead the nation in test positivity. Oklahoma has moved back up to the No. 3 spot in U.S. rankings for new cases per capita.

The state’s current death toll stands at 2,952.

More than 351,000 cases of the virus have been recorded across Oklahoma since March, and a total of 39,656 cases remain active, according to state data.

Across the state, 1,886 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized as of Friday, with 499 in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of facilities.

The state's weekly epidemiology reports indicates that Oklahoma has totaled more than 29,100 new cases and 280 deaths since Jan. 8.  

Tulsa County reported the deaths of five residents, along with 630 new confirmed infections. The county’s seven-day rolling average of new daily cases is 618.

Nearly all of Tulsa County’s ZIP codes are in dark red for “extreme severe” risk for COVID-19, a new designation created in early December as trends worsened well beyond the original red level, according to the Tulsa Health Department’s latest update Friday.

Thirty-six of 42 ZIP codes were in the dark red level on the latest map — the most yet. There were 28 a week ago; 23 on Dec. 30; 19 on Dec. 18; and 22 on Dec. 11.

Of the remaining six ZIP codes Friday, five are in red for severe risk and one is in orange for high risk.

THD bases its map on Johns Hopkins University methodology, using a 14-day average of active cases per 1,000 population.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 57,544 (+630)

Deaths: 491 (+5)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 351,665 (+3,621)

Deaths: 2,952 (+21)

United States

Confirmed cases: 24,131,690

Deaths: 402,319

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 94,610,484

Deaths: 2,024,036

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Vaccines bring crowds to line up at Tulsa Fairgrounds

Mourning COVID-19 deaths: These are some of the Oklahomans we lost in 2020



Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News