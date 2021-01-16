COVID-19: 27 more deaths; 3,621 new infections reported

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 27 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 3,621 more confirmed cases of the virus.

An average of 3,827 new infections are being confirmed daily across the state, which continues to lead the nation in test positivity. Oklahoma has moved back up to the No. 3 spot in U.S. rankings for new cases per capita.

The state’s current death toll stands at 2,952.

More than 351,000 cases of the virus have been recorded across Oklahoma since March, and a total of 39,656 cases remain active, according to state data.

Across the state, 1,886 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized as of Friday, with 499 in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of facilities.

The state's weekly epidemiology reports indicates that Oklahoma has totaled more than 29,100 new cases and 280 deaths since Jan. 8.

Tulsa County reported the deaths of five residents, along with 630 new confirmed infections. The county’s seven-day rolling average of new daily cases is 618.