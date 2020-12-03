COVID-19: 24 more deaths reported in Oklahoma; 474 remain in ICUs

The death toll in Oklahoma rose by 24 as state health officials reported 1,836 COVID-19 infections have been fatal.

More than 1,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 204,048 infections that have been confirmed across the state since March.

A total of 1,734 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected infections, according to the most recent survey of facilities. Of those, 474 are in intensive care.

Tulsa County saw an additional 231 cases in reporting Thursday, bringing the total to 34,519 infections confirmed among residents. A discrepancy could not be accounted for in Tulsa County fatalities; the state reported four patients 65 or older were among the recently reported deaths, but the death toll rose by three Thursday on the state data dashboard.

Other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older from Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Jackson, Kay, Major, Muskogee, Payne, Rogers, Texas, Tillman and Washington counties. Oklahoma County saw four deaths in newly reported fatalities, including one man age 36-49.

According to state data, 28,043 infections are currently active across the state, and 174,169 cases are considered recovered.

COVID-19 by the numbers