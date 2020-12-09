COVID-19: 23 more deaths identified; one Oklahoma County woman in 18-35 age group

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,307 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths related to the virus.
A particularly young death was identified in a woman in the 18-35 age group in Oklahoma County. The additional deaths were identified in patients 50 or older in Beckham, Caddo, Canadian, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Craig, Creek, Grady, Logan, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Pontotoc and Tulsa counties.
According to state data, 222,993 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 29,523 currently active. A total of 191,525 patients are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.
Tulsa County had an additional 310 cases Wednesday, bringing the total recorded since March to 37,459 cases. Two deaths were reported in the county.
Oklahoma County has the highest number of cases in the state with 45,918 recorded and 342 deaths. It is also the most populous.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases reported is nearly 3,000. Wednesday marked its first decrease in what has been a consistent climb since last Thursday.
A total of 1,745 patients remained hospitalized across the state on Tuesday, and 465 of them were in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of hospital reports. Thirty-four adult ICU beds were available as of the report.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 37,459 (+310)
Deaths: 292 (+2)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 222,993 (+2,307)
Deaths: 1,945 (+23)
United States
Confirmed cases: 15,189,410
Deaths: 286,521
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 68,469,834
Deaths: 1,561,953
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Concerned about COVID-19?
