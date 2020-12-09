COVID-19: 23 more deaths identified; one Oklahoma County woman in 18-35 age group

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,307 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths related to the virus.

A particularly young death was identified in a woman in the 18-35 age group in Oklahoma County. The additional deaths were identified in patients 50 or older in Beckham, Caddo, Canadian, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Craig, Creek, Grady, Logan, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Pontotoc and Tulsa counties.

According to state data, 222,993 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 29,523 currently active. A total of 191,525 patients are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.

Tulsa County had an additional 310 cases Wednesday, bringing the total recorded since March to 37,459 cases. Two deaths were reported in the county.

Oklahoma County has the highest number of cases in the state with 45,918 recorded and 342 deaths. It is also the most populous.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases reported is nearly 3,000. Wednesday marked its first decrease in what has been a consistent climb since last Thursday.