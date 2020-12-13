COVID-19: 22 more virus-related deaths, 4,332 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 4,332 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths related to the virus.
According to state data, 237,668 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 35,092 currently active. The death toll for the state is currently at 2,064. The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma stands at 24, the most since the pandemic began.
Tulsa County had an additional 496 cases Sunday, bringing the total recorded since March to 39,625 cases. The county also recorded two additional fatalities.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,035 as of Sunday.
A total of 1,664 patients remained hospitalized across the state on Sunday, and 452 of them were in ICU beds, according to the most recent survey of hospital reports.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 39,625 (+496)
Deaths: 312 (+2)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 237,668 (+4,332)
Deaths: 2,064 (+22)
United States
Confirmed cases: 16,583,753
Deaths: 305,345
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 72,396,633
Deaths: 1,616,035
Video: Youth indoor sports, bars and restaurants and public gatherings part of Oklahoma governor’s executive order
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health,
Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
