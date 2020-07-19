COVID-19 update

An additional 209 cases of COVID-19 cases were reported statewide Sunday, with no new deaths, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.

Since the start in early March, there have been 25,265 cumulative cases and 451 deaths in Oklahoma, according to health department data. A total of 19,466 cases are considered recovered.

There were 42 new confirmed cases reported in Tulsa County. The county has had a cumulative 6,285 cases and 84 deaths. A total of 4,960 cases in the county are considered recovered.

Tulsa County has had the most cases of any county in the state, followed by Oklahoma County with 6,271, Cleveland County with 1,678 and Texas County with 1,007, as of Sunday, according to the state health department.

Sunday's figures marked a drop in reported cases in recent days, with 916 cases reported statewide Saturday and 699 cases reported Friday.

COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from people who don’t live with them.

Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials. A cloth face mask curtails the amount of respiratory droplets that escape from the wearer, preventing the unknowing spread of the virus.

Health experts have previously said wearing a mask can also help to serve as a reminder to be aware of social distancing guidelines.

In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.

Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.

Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.

