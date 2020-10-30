COVID 19: 20 more fatal cases reported, including 5 from Tulsa County

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,302 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths Friday.

State health officials report 121,495 cases have been confirmed since March and 1,326 Oklahomans have died from the disease.

The new cases reported Friday include 216 in Tulsa County; five residents of Tulsa County were among recently reported deaths.

As of a survey of state facilities Thursday, 865 patients were hospitalized related to COVID-19; 301 were in ICU beds.

Other recently reported deaths were of patients 50 or older from Bryan, Cleveland, Grant, McClain, McCurtain, Ottawa, Payne, Tillman, Wagoner and Washington counties. Four of those fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to a news release Friday.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 22,312 (+216)

Deaths: 211 (+5)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 153 (+1)

State of Oklahoma