 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID 19: 20 more fatal cases reported, including 5 from Tulsa County
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID 19: 20 more fatal cases reported, including 5 from Tulsa County

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

'No end of this peak in sight': Public health official concerned for 65-and-older demographic as October becomes worst month for COVID-19 in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,302 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths Friday.

State health officials report 121,495 cases have been confirmed since March and 1,326 Oklahomans have died from the disease. 

The new cases reported Friday include 216 in Tulsa County; five residents of Tulsa County were among recently reported deaths.

As of a survey of state facilities Thursday, 865 patients were hospitalized related to COVID-19; 301 were in ICU beds.

Other recently reported deaths were of patients 50 or older from Bryan, Cleveland, Grant, McClain, McCurtain, Ottawa, Payne, Tillman, Wagoner and Washington counties. Four of those fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to a news release Friday.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 22,312 (+216)

Deaths: 211 (+5)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 153 (+1)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 121,495 (+1,302)

Deaths: 1,326 (+20)

Hospitalizations: 865 (-9)

Active cases: 15,032 (+64)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,091 (-10)

United States

Confirmed cases: 8,955,035

Deaths: 228,808

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 45,192,450

Deaths: 1,183,400

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Gov. Stitt on hospital surge plan

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News