COVID-19: 20 more deaths in state; 3,015 additional cases reported Sunday

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,015 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths related to the virus.

The two-day total released Sunday includes data for both Saturday and Sunday, in which 5,002 and 3,015 additional cases were reported, respectively.

The number of cases in the state has now surpassed 300,000 and the number of cases in Tulsa County has surpassed 50,000.

The state's 7-day average of daily cases reported reached a new high at 3,562.

The new deaths include four in Tulsa County — one female in the 65 or older age group, and three males in the 65 or older age group; one in Okmulgee County, a male in the 65 or older age group; and one in Wagoner County, a female in the 65 or older age group.

According to state data, 304,072 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 265,293 patients considered recovered, according to the State Health Department.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 60,103 and 50,050 respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties is 53,124 and 44,354.