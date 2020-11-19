 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 2,915 new cases, 18 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: 2,915 new cases, 18 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 2,915 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,588. 

The deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Bryan, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Lincoln, McCurtain, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pontotoc, Rogers, Tillman and Tulsa counties, none of which were identified within the past 24 hours.

About 1,400 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities; 389 of those patients are in intensive-care units.

According to state data, 164,340 cases have been confirmed since March, with 30,484 currently active. More than 132,000 infections are considered to be recovered.

The state’s seven-day rolling average reached a record-high for the second day in a row at 2,807 cases per day, according to OSDH data.

The new cases recorded Thursday included 379 in Tulsa County.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 28,506 (+379)

Seven-day rolling average: 394 (+1)

Deaths: 246 (+3)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 164,340 (+2,915)

Deaths: 1,588 (+18)

Seven-day rolling average: 2,807 (+80)

Hospitalizations: 1,381 (-53)

United States

Confirmed cases: 11,558,241

Deaths: 250,898

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 56,498,113

Deaths: 1,354,205

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

