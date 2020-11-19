COVID-19: 2,915 new cases, 18 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 2,915 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,588.
The deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Bryan, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Lincoln, McCurtain, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pontotoc, Rogers, Tillman and Tulsa counties, none of which were identified within the past 24 hours.
About 1,400 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities; 389 of those patients are in intensive-care units.
According to state data, 164,340 cases have been confirmed since March, with 30,484 currently active. More than 132,000 infections are considered to be recovered.
The state’s seven-day rolling average reached a record-high for the second day in a row at 2,807 cases per day, according to OSDH data.
The new cases recorded Thursday included 379 in Tulsa County.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 28,506 (+379)
Seven-day rolling average: 394 (+1)
Deaths: 246 (+3)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 164,340 (+2,915)
Deaths: 1,588 (+18)
Seven-day rolling average: 2,807 (+80)
Hospitalizations: 1,381 (-53)
United States
Confirmed cases: 11,558,241
Deaths: 250,898
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 56,498,113
Deaths: 1,354,205
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
